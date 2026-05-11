CIC SHRM Educational Conference - Nov. 19

Join us for a dynamic half-day conference designed for HR professionals, business leaders, and students eager to expand their knowledge and professional network. Hear valuable insights from leaders at IDOL, engage with an experienced HR Business Partner panel, and explore today's workforce challenges and opportunities. The event features keynote speaker Steve Thomas, presenting "Navigating Human Weirdness," an engaging session on understanding human behavior, strengthening workplace relationships, and leading effectively in today's complex work environment. Don't miss this opportunity to learn, connect, and grow alongside fellow professionals and future leaders.