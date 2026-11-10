Christmas at the Ranch - Dec. 5
Christmas at the Ranch - Dec. 5
Kick off the holiday season and support Refuge Ranch! There will be lots of great vendors available for Christmas shopping, fun activities for kids, cozy drinks, pictures with Santa and "reindeers", cookie decorating, animal feeding stations, horse wagon rides, and much more!
Visit the event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/1539581061052578 or our website at refuge-ranch.org for more information!
Refuge Ranch
Varies
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Refuge Ranch
(217) 498-7679
info@refuge-ranch.org
Refuge Ranch
9350 Cascade Rd,Rochester, Illinois 62563
(217) 498-7679
info@refuge-ranch.org