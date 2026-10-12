Bark Ranger and Adoption Event with the APL - Oct. 24

Join us on Saturday, October 24 from 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. for an adoption event in partnership with Springfield’s Animal Protective League (APL)! The APL’s Mobile Adoption Unit will be on-site with adoptable cats and dogs. APL staff and volunteers will be available to process adoptions and set you up with your new cuddle buddy!

If you already have an adventure buddy, you can still stop by and participate in our new B.A.R.K. Ranger program! This program encourages responsible recreation with pets outdoors as they join you on your adventures. Pets can even earn their very own B.A.R.K. Ranger badge!