3rd Annual Artisan Market - Sept 26

The Annual Artisan Market is a curated event of regional artists and artisans who are chosen based on their original and handcrafted works. Attendees can browse unique items, including a wide variety of artwork, photography, jewelry, home goods, bath and body products, apparel and accessories, specialty foods and cottage goods, fiber arts, and much more.

The 3rd Annual Artisan Market is being held on Saturday, September 26, 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, at the Orr Building on the Illinois State Fairgrounds (enter at Gate 9). This family friendly event hosts over 100 artists and artisans from Illinois and Missouri, food trucks, and a creative corner for children ages 3-12.

Admission is free with a donation of a non-perishable food or toiletry item (1-2 items per person suggested). This year’s donations are being collected by area Girl Scout troops and will benefit the Central Illinois Foodbank.

For more information, visit AnnualArtisanMarket.com or follow on Facebook at /AnnualArtisanMarket.