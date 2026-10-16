Get in the holiday spirit at the 36th Annual Douglas Avenue United Methodist Church Cookie Walk on Saturday, December 12, 2025, 8 a.m.- noon. This is your chance to buy a wide variety of yummy homemade cookies, candy and treats. Choose some of your holiday and family favorites. Customers fill a box with their selected items, and the boxes are weighed to determine the cost. Come early for the best selection. All profits are donated to local missions and ministries.