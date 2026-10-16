2026 DAUMC Cookie Walk - Dec. 12
2026 DAUMC Cookie Walk - Dec. 12
Get in the holiday spirit at the 36th Annual Douglas Avenue United Methodist Church Cookie Walk on Saturday, December 12, 2025, 8 a.m.- noon. This is your chance to buy a wide variety of yummy homemade cookies, candy and treats. Choose some of your holiday and family favorites. Customers fill a box with their selected items, and the boxes are weighed to determine the cost. Come early for the best selection. All profits are donated to local missions and ministries.
Douglas Avenue United Methodist Church
$3 Admission - Friday, July 10, 8 AM-11 AM
08:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Douglas Avenue United Methodist Church
217-546-4631
daumc@douglasavenue.org
Douglas Avenue United Methodist Church
501 S. Douglas AvenueSpringfield, Illinois 62704
217-546-4631
daumc@douglasavenue.org