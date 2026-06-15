2026 DAUMC Annual Rummage and Bake Sale - July 10 & 11

Douglas Avenue United Methodist Church (DAUMC) in Springfield will hold its 2026 Rummage and Bake Sale on Friday, July 10 from 8 AM – 2 PM and Saturday, July 11, from 8:00 AM-2 PM. This is your chance to find some terrific bargains including home décor, furniture, kitchen, holiday, books, estate items, collectibles, children’s clothes and toys and more! Stop by the bake sale for some delicious treats. All this at DAUMC, 501 S. Douglas Ave, Springfield, IL. Come early for the best choice.