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2026 DAUMC Annual Rummage and Bake Sale - July 10 & 11

2026 DAUMC Annual Rummage and Bake Sale - July 10 & 11

Douglas Avenue United Methodist Church (DAUMC) in Springfield will hold its 2026 Rummage and Bake Sale on Friday, July 10 from 8 AM – 2 PM and Saturday, July 11, from 8:00 AM-2 PM. This is your chance to find some terrific bargains including home décor, furniture, kitchen, holiday, books, estate items, collectibles, children’s clothes and toys and more! Stop by the bake sale for some delicious treats. All this at DAUMC, 501 S. Douglas Ave, Springfield, IL. Come early for the best choice.

Douglas Avenue United Methodist Church
$3 Admission - Friday, July 10, 8 AM-11 AM
08:00 AM - 02:00 PM, every day through Jul 11, 2026.

Event Supported By

Douglas Avenue United Methodist Church
217-546-4631
daumc@douglasavenue.org
www.douglasavenue.org
Douglas Avenue United Methodist Church
501 S. Douglas Avenue
Springfield, Illinois 62704
217-546-4631
daumc@douglasavenue.org
www.douglasavenue.org