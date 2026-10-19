Psychic Zero Filmmaker Matt Brookens and Jeff Williams Tell One Spooky Story Each as Halloween Nears

Filmmaker Matt Brookens and Jeff Williams Had an In-Depth Conversation covering many topics. This special segment features Matt and Jeff telling one spooky story each as we head toward Halloween. Matt's movie, Psychic Zero is featured in the upcoming Route 66 Film Festival at the Hoogland Center for the Arts, on Saturday, November 21, 10 am.

From Matt's website:

Meet Matthew Brookens: a Senior Video Editor with 18+ years cutting unscripted television, documentaries, trailers, and comedy for CBS, Paramount+, History, Travel Channel, Nat Geo, and Lionsgate. A 2× Telly Award winner and UCB-trained storyteller, Matt brings expert pacing, sound design, and a professional voice actor’s ear to every cut — from laugh-out-loud comedy to edge-of-your-seat suspense.

Transcript pending

