SPOOKY BUSINESS Terror On The Square and Spirits From The Past with Shawn McKinney and Austin Godbey

Shawn McKinney and Austin Godbey bring the Spooky Business to Petersburg, Illinois. Terror On The Square and Spirits From The Past attract Haunted House enthusiasts from all haunts.

From the Terror on the Square website:

Terror on the Square Terror on the Square has been haunting for over 30 years. It is a unique, professional haunted tour with Disney-style illusions set in an actual 1930s funeral home. This is a guided tour with many ghost illusions and special effects that bring people from all over the state and farther to experience this show. Terror on the Square has won numerous awards and is ready to entertain and terrorize this October!

Upcoming Shows & Events

Salem on Seventh, the beautiful Art Deco theatre on the ground floor, hosts a variety of events each year. For the 2026 Terror season, we are excited to bring you a brand-new show, unlike anything else.

When the remains of a young woman are discovered in the basement, the family knows they must contact a spiritual medium to put their beloved daughter’s spirit to rest.

A unique, automated stage production filled with the illusions, special effects and attention to detail you know and love from Terror on the Square, but without the “Terror.”

Inspired by the ghost shows of the early 1900s, Spirits from the Past is a must see for all ages!

Spirits from the Past showtimes are 7:30PM, 8:30PM, and 9:30PM on Fridays and Saturdays in October.