Retired Combat Veteran Major Michael P Hart brings insight and a new book to Author Fall Festival

Strategic consultant, philanthropist and author, Major Michael P. Hart brings his new book to Author Fall Festival, located at Barnes and Noble. Saturday, Oct. 10. Michael is a Retired Combat Veteran.

From Michael's website, below:

Michael P. Hart is a retired U.S. Army Major, combat veteran, entrepreneur, philanthropist, author, and founder of Hart Legacy Press, LLC. His work focuses on leadership, stewardship, institutional resilience, military service, and the long-term human consequences of conflict and decision-making.

“Leadership is not simply about directing people. It is about understanding the systems, pressures, histories, and human realities shaping them long before they ever arrive in front of you.”

— Michael P. Hart

Through writing, scholarship initiatives, leadership and mentorship efforts, ministry resources, public engagement, and systems-oriented analysis, Hart explores what carries forward across generations—and the responsibility leaders, institutions, and individuals share in shaping the future.

His published work includes National Treasure or Trash and the Di$cipleship: Faith & Finance series. His continuing historical research includes Squalid Soldiers: Greek Tragedy at the Bighorn, examining leadership, operational conditions, Native perspectives, and the interpretation of the Battle of the Little Bighorn.

Current initiatives include the permanently endowed Michael P. Hart Leadership & Stewardship Scholarship supporting Western Illinois University Army ROTC cadets and developing arts and business scholarships at Lincoln Land Community College and the University of Illinois Springfield, honoring Shannon’s memory while supporting emerging artists.

His broader commitments include active impact investments with Lakota Funds and Oweesta Corporation, support for Native veterans through matched savings, and collaboration connecting education, entrepreneurship, and community opportunity. These efforts extend from Illinois institutions to Native-led economic development nationwide, reflecting a continuing commitment to broadening experiences, developing people, and strengthening institutions for the future.

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Transcript pending.