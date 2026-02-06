A date idea for Valentine's Day, Love Notes with the Illinois Symphony Orchestrea - Feb. 13

The Illinois Symphony Orchestra is inviting audiences to celebrate Valentine’s weekend with Love Notes, a concert program centered on romance, intimacy, and emotional connection through music. The performances will take place February 13 in Springfield and February 14 in Bloomington, as discussed on Community Voices with ISO Music Director Taichi Fukumura.

The program opens with selections from Leonard Bernstein’s On the Town, a lively suite drawn from the iconic musical about three sailors on leave in New York City. The concert also features a rare double concerto for two saxophones by Paul Carr, performed by guest artists Valentin Kovalev and Aiwen Kovalev, a married couple who frequently perform together. According to Fukumura, the work is believed to be the only concerto written for two saxophones with orchestra and brings a joyful, lyrical energy well suited to the Valentine’s theme.

The evening concludes with Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5, a cornerstone of the symphonic repertoire known for its sweeping melodies and emotional depth. Fukumura said the programming was designed to appeal both to longtime symphony patrons and to newcomers looking for an accessible and memorable first experience.

With the UIS Performing Arts Center closed, the Springfield performance will be held at First United Methodist Church, which the orchestra has adopted as a temporary home this season. The venue, Fukumura noted, offers warm acoustics and a more intimate audience experience. Tickets start at $30.

Transcript pending.