Author Kathy Lamsargis offers life lessons and a nostalgic look at the little joys in life in her book ‘Marbles in a Fishbowl’

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published December 5, 2024 at 9:16 AM CST
Kathy Lamsargis holds her book "Marbles in a Fishbowl"
Courtesy of Kathy Lamsargis
Kathy Lamsargis is the author of "Marbles in a Fishbowl."

Kathy Lamsargis is the author of the book “Marbles in a Fishbowl,” which details her memories with her grandparents and the life lessons they shared. Lamsargis spoke to Community Voices about her inspiration for the book, how it can be incorporated into classroom lessons and the importance of sharing stories.

For more information on the book visit: https://kathylamsargis.net/
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
