Illinois Symphony Orchestra selects Taichi Fukumura as its next music director

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published June 6, 2024 at 8:00 AM CDT
Ang Gao
Taichi Fukumura is the new music director at the Illinois Symphony Orchestra

After a two-year search, the Illinois Symphony Orchestra has found its new music director. Taichi Fukumura will conduct the Illinois Symphony Orchestra in its next season. Fukumura and Executive Director Trevor Orthmann spoke to Community Voices about the search process, the vision for the Illinois Symphony Orchestra moving forward and the Sip & Sounds series offered June through September.

For more information visit ilsymphony.org
Arts & Life Illinois Symphony Orchestra (ISO)
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
See stories by Vanessa Ferguson
