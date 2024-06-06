Illinois Symphony Orchestra selects Taichi Fukumura as its next music director
After a two-year search, the Illinois Symphony Orchestra has found its new music director. Taichi Fukumura will conduct the Illinois Symphony Orchestra in its next season. Fukumura and Executive Director Trevor Orthmann spoke to Community Voices about the search process, the vision for the Illinois Symphony Orchestra moving forward and the Sip & Sounds series offered June through September.
For more information visit ilsymphony.org