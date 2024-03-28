© 2024 NPR Illinois
Appreciate the work and legacy of Aldo Leopold in Springfield this April

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published March 21, 2024 at 3:07 PM CDT
Event poster for the April 12 event celebrating Aldo Leopold.
Graphic taken from the Friends of the Sangamon Valley Facebook page.
The April 12 event will feature an art exhibit, a presentation of the film "Green Fire," and a Q&A with Buddy Huffaker.

Aldo Leopold was a conservationist, educator, and author who wrote "A Sand County Almanac," which has inspired modern environmental change. Executive Director of the Aldo Leopold Foundation Buddy Huffaker and Executive Director of the Friends of The Sangamon Valley Angela Funk spoke to Community Voices about the life and legacy of Aldo Leopold, the function of the foundation, and pressing environmental challenges the world is navigating today. They also speak about an event in Springfield happening on April 12 which will celebrate Aldo Leopold.
Tags
Arts & Life Environmental Sustainability
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
See stories by Vanessa Ferguson
