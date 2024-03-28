Appreciate the work and legacy of Aldo Leopold in Springfield this April

Aldo Leopold was a conservationist, educator, and author who wrote "A Sand County Almanac," which has inspired modern environmental change. Executive Director of the Aldo Leopold Foundation Buddy Huffaker and Executive Director of the Friends of The Sangamon Valley Angela Funk spoke to Community Voices about the life and legacy of Aldo Leopold, the function of the foundation, and pressing environmental challenges the world is navigating today. They also speak about an event in Springfield happening on April 12 which will celebrate Aldo Leopold.