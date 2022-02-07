Ecofluent plants fruit trees in Springfield for a hunger-free future | Community Voices
Mike Clark is the founder of Ecofluent in Springfield, Ill. His organization works to promote sustainable agriculture and provide a food source for those facing food insecurity. The organization has planted approximately 200 trees in the Springfield neighborhoods which historically struggle financially. He spoke to Community Voices about how planting sites are selected and plans to expand in the future.
Originally aired February 12, 2022.