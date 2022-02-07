© 2022 NPR Illinois
Community Voices

Ecofluent plants fruit trees in Springfield for a hunger-free future | Community Voices

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published March 9, 2022 at 12:20 PM CST
Ecofluent volunteers plant fruit trees in Springfield

Mike Clark is the founder of Ecofluent in Springfield, Ill. His organization works to promote sustainable agriculture and provide a food source for those facing food insecurity. The organization has planted approximately 200 trees in the Springfield neighborhoods which historically struggle financially. He spoke to Community Voices about how planting sites are selected and plans to expand in the future.

Originally aired February 12, 2022.

Community Voices Environmental Sustainabilityfood insecurity
