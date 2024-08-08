Aiden Meyer shares environmentally-friendly practices of Faith in Place
Aiden Meyer
Green Team
Green Team
Faith in Place is an interfaith environmental nonprofit that works with faith communities to enact more sustainable and healthy practices. Central Illinois Outreach Coordinator Aiden Meyer spoke to Community Voices about his experience with Faith in Place and the ways in which he assists his Green Teams.
For more information about Faith in Place visit: https://www.faithinplace.org/