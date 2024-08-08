© 2024 NPR Illinois
Aiden Meyer shares environmentally-friendly practices of Faith in Place

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published August 8, 2024 at 11:01 AM CDT
Aiden Meyer
1 of 3  — Aiden Meyer.jpg
Aiden Meyer
Courtesy of Faith in Place
Green Team
2 of 3  — Faith in Place green team 3.jpg
Green Team
Courtesy of Faith in Place / Courtesy of Faith in Place
Green Team
3 of 3  — Faith in Place green team 2.jpg
Green Team
Courtesy of Faith in Place

Faith in Place is an interfaith environmental nonprofit that works with faith communities to enact more sustainable and healthy practices. Central Illinois Outreach Coordinator Aiden Meyer spoke to Community Voices about his experience with Faith in Place and the ways in which he assists his Green Teams.

For more information about Faith in Place visit: https://www.faithinplace.org/
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
See stories by Vanessa Ferguson
