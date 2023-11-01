Yaniv Dinur, ISO music director candidate, sees music as respite to Mideast crisis, previews concert

Yaniv Dinur, conductor, talks with Community Voices about the Nov. 4-5 Illinois Symphony Orchestra concerts in central Illinois. He is one of the candidates auditioning this season for the full-season position. The Israeli native migrated to Michigan for university and has continued to grow through Milwaukee and New Bedford activities.

The Romntic Rendezvous concert will include guest pianist Alexander Korsantia and feature 20th century compositions from Aldolphus Hailstock, Sergei Prokofiev, Howard Hansen, and maybe John Williams.

Saturday, Nov. 4, 7:30 p.m. - ISU Center for Performing Arts, Normal

Sunday, Nov. 5, 3 p.m. - UIS Performing Art Center, Springfield