Violins of Hope, an exhibit and celebration of survival, features violins that remained after the Holocaust | Community Voices

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Randy Eccles
Published August 29, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT
Violins of Hope is an exhibit with special events that runs Sept. 7-13.
Violins of Hope is an exhibit with special events that runs Sept. 7-13.

Violins of Hope is a traveling exhibit that features violins that survived the Holocaust. The exhibit will be housed at the Illinois State Museum Sept. 7-13. Additional concerts will also be offered as a way to celebrate the survival of Jews and Jewish music despite the many atrocities of the Holocaust. Musicians Yona Stamatis and Katrin Stamatis, and Nancy Sage, the Executive Director of the Jewish Federation of Springfield, spoke to Community Voices about the exhibit and what it means for the community.

To learn more visit: https://www.shalomspringfield.org/

Randy Eccles
Randy Eccles is thrilled to be talking with community members and joining them in becoming informed citizenry. Please reach out at randy.eccles@nprillinois.org.
