Community Voices

Illinois Symphony Ochestra travels to a galaxy far, far away with concert 'Star Wars & Beyond, the Best of John Williams' | Community Voices

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published February 28, 2023 at 4:09 PM CST
Star Wars graphic.jpg
Illinois Symphony Orchestra
/
"Star Wars & Beyond, the Best of John Williams" will be presented in Springfield on Friday March 10.

The Illinois Symphony Orchestra will transport audiences to a galaxy far, far away with their upcoming concert "Star Wars & Beyond, the Best of John Williams." Conductor of that concert Vince Lee and Director of Marketing and Communications Beth Wakefield spoke to Community Voices about the performance which will also feature music from the films "Jurassic Park," "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," and the Star Wars and Harry Potter series.

