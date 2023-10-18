© 2023 NPR Illinois
People and animals come together to enjoy the spooky season at Zoolie Ghoulie

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Logan Bricker
Published October 18, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT
Zoolie Ghoulie
Springfield Park District
Zoolie Ghoulie takes place at the Henson Robinson Zoo is Springfield, Ill.

The zoo is always a staple for fond childhood memories, and the Henson Robinson Zoo is keeping that tradition alive with their upcoming trick-or-treat event for all ages, Zoolie Ghoulie. Kirst Montgomery, the zoo's education coordinator, sat down with co-host Logan Bricker to talk not only about the fun to be had but also the opportunities for learning about the animals themselves, conservation efforts, and new ways to respect the nature we inhabit.

Logan Bricker
Logan Bricker is a student at the University of Illinois Springfield studying journalism. He also assists the Community Voices team at NPR Illinois.
