People and animals come together to enjoy the spooky season at Zoolie Ghoulie

The zoo is always a staple for fond childhood memories, and the Henson Robinson Zoo is keeping that tradition alive with their upcoming trick-or-treat event for all ages, Zoolie Ghoulie. Kirst Montgomery, the zoo's education coordinator, sat down with co-host Logan Bricker to talk not only about the fun to be had but also the opportunities for learning about the animals themselves, conservation efforts, and new ways to respect the nature we inhabit.