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Front Row Network

Front Row Classics celebrates 'We We Love Back to the Future' with Brad Gilmore

By Brandon Davis
Published November 4, 2026 at 12:12 AM CST

Front Row Classics is celebrating one of the most popular movies of the 1980s. Brandon welcomes radio and television host, Brad Gilmore. Brad is celebrating the recent expanded hardcover release of his book, "Why We Love Back to the Future". This fun read blends personal memories, interviews and fun anecdotes about a movie the remains enshrined in pop culture. Brandon and Brad celebrate Back to the Future along with Brad's Project 33 which includes the release of a new children's book and a film script.

The book is available from Redmane Publishing House wherever books are sold.

Brad Gilmore is a radio and television host born and raised in Houston, TX. Since 2011, he has been the host of The Brad Gilmore Show which covers the worlds of sports, music and pop culture. Brad currently hosts “The Hall of Fame” with WWE Hall of Famer, Booker T on ESPN Radio. Brad began his career covering music and worked as a regular contributor to Houston Press and the hip hop blog DayandaDream.com.

Brad hosts a variety of TV shows and podcasts including Reality of Wrestling, Movie Trivia Schmoedown, Schmoedown Rundown, Heated Conversations (featured in the iTunes Top 10 Podcast Chart), and since 2015, Back to the Future: The Podcast which just recently surpassed 1,000,000 streams over 50 episodes. During his career, Brad Gilmore has been appeared in print, radio, television and film and always looks to bring his one of a kind view to each of his endeavors and entertain audiences worldwide.

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Brandon Davis
Brandon Davis is the host of Classics and Zone-i-Sodes on the Front Row Network. A true fan of cinema history, Brandon holds the distinction of being the official film historian of the Network.
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