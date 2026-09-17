Front Row Classics celebrates 'Love in the Afternoon and Evening'

Front Row Classics welcomes back our friend, Mayukh Sen and author, Charlotte Druckman. The two have penned a fascinating cultural analysis and celebration of the art of soap operas. "Love in the Afternoon, and Evening: Essay and Conversations on Soap Operas" is a love-letter to an often misunderstood genre. Brandon, Mayukh and Charlotte discuss how soaps helped to establish the current trend of serialized storytelling along with its classic film origins.

"Love in the Afternoon and Evening : Essay and Conversations on Soap Operas" is available from W.W. Norton & Company wherever books are sold.

Charlotte Druckman is an award-winning writer, author of Skirt Steak, and creator of the collection Women on Food. Her work has appeared in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, and New York Magazine, among others. She lives in New York, where she was born and raised.

Mayukh Sen is the author of Love, Queenie―a finalist for the 2025 National Book Critics Circle Award for Biography―and Taste Makers. He is a 2026 United States Artists Fellow and teaches film and television reporting and criticism at New York University. He lives in Brooklyn, New York.