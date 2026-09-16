Front Row Classics takes a look at the life of and career of James Mason

Front Row Classics is taking a look at the film career of James Mason. Brandon is joined by friend of the pod, James Duke Mason (grandson of James Mason), and author Madeline King Porter. Madeline has recently penned a wonderful examination of Mason's life and career. "James Mason: The Movie Star Hollywood Forgot" is now available from University Press of Mississippi. The book has been a decade in making, and provides illuminating insight on Mason from many who worked with him.

Madeline King Porter is the best-selling coauthor of more than thirty mystery, historical, family saga, and modern romance novels and the first-ever winner of the Romance Writers of America’s Award for Mainstream Historical Romance for The Day Beyond Destiny. Her travel stories have appeared in publications throughout Southern California, including the Los Angeles Times.