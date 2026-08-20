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Front Row Network

TNA's Mr. Elegance graces the Front Row Network with his presence

By Brandon Davis
Published August 20, 2026 at 5:38 PM CDT

The Front Row Network is pleased to welcome Mr. Elegance. One of TNA's fastest rising stars, Mr. Elegance chats with Brandon all about his journey in professional wrestling and the excitement of being part of TNA.

The two also chat about TNA Lockdown on Sunday, August 23, at the Credit Union 1 Arena in downtown Chicago with tickets on sale.

You can also catch Thursday night iMPACT! on AMC and AMC+ (USA), Sportsnet 360 (Canada) and TNA+ (worldwide).

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Brandon Davis
Brandon Davis is the host of Classics and Zone-i-Sodes on the Front Row Network. A true fan of cinema history, Brandon holds the distinction of being the official film historian of the Network.
See stories by Brandon Davis
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