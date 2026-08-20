TNA's Mr. Elegance graces the Front Row Network with his presence

The Front Row Network is pleased to welcome Mr. Elegance. One of TNA's fastest rising stars, Mr. Elegance chats with Brandon all about his journey in professional wrestling and the excitement of being part of TNA.

The two also chat about TNA Lockdown on Sunday, August 23, at the Credit Union 1 Arena in downtown Chicago with tickets on sale.

You can also catch Thursday night iMPACT! on AMC and AMC+ (USA), Sportsnet 360 (Canada) and TNA+ (worldwide).