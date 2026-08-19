A former controversial professor and Sangamon State graduate has died | First Listen

First Listen for Weds., Aug. 19, 2026.

- Ward Churchill, whose essay about foreign policy and 9/11 led to a national uproar, has died. Churchill was born in Urbana and graduated from Sangamon State University.

- What is considered the largest tollway hike in Illinois history could be approved today.

- The state climatologist talks about the busy year of severe weather in Illinois.

- The University of Illinois is among schools targeted by the federal government for a "research security audit."

- An incident on stage during the Matchbox Twenty performance at the Illinois State Fair Sunday has been getting attention.

