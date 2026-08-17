Utility crews work to restore power | First Listen

First Listen for Aug. 17, 2026:

- Storms left several thousand without power in central Illinois Sunday. But crews have made progress in restoring service as of Monday morning.

- The governor has signed a law to provide some financial relief to Chicago homeowners who sustained flood damage last year.

- A suburban Chicago mayor suffered minor injuries in a restaurant shooting Sunday. Police say he was not the intended target.

- A new law will provide signs at highway rest stops designed to reach trafficking victims.

- Gov. Pritzker said the Chicago Bears need take a new approach at the statehouse in their effort to obtain help with a new stadium project.