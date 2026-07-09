Front Row Classics celebrates 'A Century of Hitchcock' with Tony Lee Moral

Front Row Classics welcomes author Tony Lee Moral. Tony recently penned "A Century of Hitchcock: The Man, The Myths, The Legacy". He addressed a series of narratives regarding the Master of Suspense through new archival research and unpublished interviews.

Now available from The University Press of Kentucky wherever books are sold

Tony Lee Moral is a mystery author and screenwriter with a deep passion for suspense, mystery, and the cinematic legacy of Alfred Hitchcock. Over the course of his career, he has become a leading voice in both the world of Hitchcock scholarship and contemporary crime fiction.

With four critically acclaimed books dedicated to Alfred Hitchcock, including Alfred Hitchcock Storyboards (2024), The Young Alfred Hitchcock's Moviemaking Master Class (2022), The Making of Hitchcock’s The Birds (2013), and Hitchcock and the Making of Marnie (2013), Tony’s writing offers a unique insight into the art of filmmaking, the creative process, and the mind of one of cinema’s most iconic directors.

But Tony’s talents don’t end with nonfiction. He is also an accomplished novelist, weaving intricate plots filled with suspense, intrigue, and unforgettable characters. His novels include The Two Masks of Vendetta and its thrilling sequel The Passion of the Cross (both released in 2024) and Ghost Maven: The Haunting of Alice May (2019). These novels blend elements of mystery, suspense, and the supernatural, taking readers on unforgettable journeys that explore complex characters, twisted secrets, and the darkest corners of the human psyche.

As a writer, Tony is dedicated to crafting stories that keep readers on the edge of their seats. His work in suspenseful thrillers, like The Two Masks of Vendetta, shows his knack for creating tension and atmosphere, while his paranormal novels, such as Ghost Maven, blend supernatural elements with heartfelt emotions, bringing a fresh approach to the genre.