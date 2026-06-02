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What detainees are facing in New Jersey's Delaney Hall ICE facility

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 2, 2026 at 10:58 AM CDT
A man wearing protective gear walks in front of a burning barricade outside the Delaney Hall detention center during a protest against the transfer of detainees and federal immigration policies on Saturday, May 30, 2026, in Newark, N.J. (Andres Kudacki/AP)
Andres Kudacki/AP
A man wearing protective gear walks in front of a burning barricade outside the Delaney Hall detention center during a protest against the transfer of detainees and federal immigration policies on Saturday, May 30, 2026, in Newark, N.J. (Andres Kudacki/AP)

Mayor Ras Baraka of Newark, N.J., said on Tuesday that he’s planning to lift a curfew that has been imposed around Delaney Hall after a series of intense clashes over conditions inside the immigration detention center.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Alexandra Goncalves-Peña, a lawyer with a client detained in the center, about what it’s like inside during an alleged hunger and labor strike.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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