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Two presumed dead in Kenya after protests against proposed U.S. Ebola facility turn violent

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 2, 2026 at 11:01 AM CDT

Kenya’s government is pushing ahead with plans to establish an Ebola quarantine and treatment facility for U.S. citizens, despite a Kenyan high court order temporarily barring the arrangement.

The facility is for Americans potentially exposed to the deadly virus in the Democratic Republic of Congo, more than 1,500 miles away. Kenya has not recorded any Ebola cases.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with CNN international correspondent Larry Madowo in Nairobi.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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Here & Now Newsroom