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Trump's $1.8 billion allies fund is temporarily halted

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 2, 2026 at 11:05 AM CDT

The Justice Department is abiding by a federal judge’s order that temporarily halts the $1.8 billion fund to pay people who feel they were unfairly prosecuted by the government.

The fund is part of a settlement President Trump made with the Department of Justice and it has been widely criticized, even by Republicans.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Nancy Gertner, a retired federal judge who was appointed by former President Bill Clinton and a senior lecturer at Harvard University Law School.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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Here & Now Newsroom