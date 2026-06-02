© 2026 NPR Illinois
For your right to be curious.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Build a transformational philanthropy program for this trusted NPR affiliate.
Seeking a 100% major gift fundraiser passionate about public media to develop relationships with people who support an informed and civil central Illinois.
Hire will have community visibility, many prospects, and professional resources.
Interviews in progress, open until filled. Apply now.

Are you availabile to be a local fill-in anchor on Morning Edition and/or All Things Considered?
Must be available with notice either weekdays from 5:30 to 9 a.m. and/or 3:30 to 6 p.m.
Apply by June 5, 5 p.m.

A bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus wants to end gerrymandering

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 2, 2026 at 10:58 AM CDT
The Seal of the House of Representatives is seen on the stage of the House TV studio. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
The Seal of the House of Representatives is seen on the stage of the House TV studio. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Republicans first and then Democrats began redrawing maps ahead of the midterm elections to favor their parties. Polls show most Americans oppose partisan redistricting. A new group of congressional lawmakers wants to stop it.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young discusses how they’ll do it with Rep. Jeff Hurd (R-Colo.) and Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.), members of the new Gerrymandering Working Group in the Problem Solvers Caucus.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom