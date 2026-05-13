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Illinois health officials are monitoring a suspected hantavirus case | First Listen

By Sean Crawford
Published May 13, 2026 at 7:13 AM CDT
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First Listen for Wednesday, May 13, 20206.

- A potential hantavirus case in Winnebago County is reportedly not linked to the recent cruise ship outbreak.

- Several firefighters and departments were honored during a ceremony in Springfield Tuesday.

- Springfield police say violent crime in the city is down so far in 2024.

- There's more of a push in the legislature to pass a measure dealing with data centers.

- Budget negotiations continue at the statehouse.

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