Illinois health officials are monitoring a suspected hantavirus case | First Listen

First Listen for Wednesday, May 13, 20206.

- A potential hantavirus case in Winnebago County is reportedly not linked to the recent cruise ship outbreak.

- Several firefighters and departments were honored during a ceremony in Springfield Tuesday.

- Springfield police say violent crime in the city is down so far in 2024.

- There's more of a push in the legislature to pass a measure dealing with data centers.

- Budget negotiations continue at the statehouse.