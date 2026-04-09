UIS faculty strike nearing one week| First Listen
First Listen for Thursday, April 9, 2026.
* UIS tenured and tenure track faculty remains on strike. The sides are apart on salaries.
* Springfield police arrest several after a break-in and gun theft at Scheel's Sporting Goods
* The U.S. Supreme Court chooses not to take up a challenge to Illinois' ban on loaded guns aboard public transit
* Illinois Republicans want to suspend the sales tax on gasoline
* An Illinois committee has approved composting human remains as a burial option.