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NPR Illinois is seeking a full-time multimedia journalist to co-host/produce/edit/report for a new daily, regional radio news hour with Sean Crawford. Click to apply.
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UIS faculty strike nearing one week| First Listen

By Sean Crawford
Published April 9, 2026 at 7:13 AM CDT
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First Listen for Thursday, April 9, 2026.

* UIS tenured and tenure track faculty remains on strike. The sides are apart on salaries.

* Springfield police arrest several after a break-in and gun theft at Scheel's Sporting Goods

* The U.S. Supreme Court chooses not to take up a challenge to Illinois' ban on loaded guns aboard public transit

* Illinois Republicans want to suspend the sales tax on gasoline

* An Illinois committee has approved composting human remains as a burial option.

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