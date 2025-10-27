Border Patrol Commander ordered to testify in court | First Listen

First Listen for Monday Oct. 27, 2025

- Border Patrol Commander has been ordered to testify in federal court over his agency's crowd control tactics in Chicago. It comes days after Gregory Bovino himself threw a teargas canister into a crowd of protestors.

- The trial of former Sangamon County Sheriff's Deputy Sean Grayson continues. He's accused of first degree murder in the death of Sonya Massey.

- Central Illinois EV maker Rivian has announced workforce cuts.

- The fall legislative session wraps up this week. Chicago-area transit funding remains a key issue.