The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
First Listen

Border Patrol Commander ordered to testify in court | First Listen

By Sean Crawford
Published October 27, 2025 at 6:14 AM CDT
First Listen for Monday Oct. 27, 2025

- Border Patrol Commander has been ordered to testify in federal court over his agency's crowd control tactics in Chicago. It comes days after Gregory Bovino himself threw a teargas canister into a crowd of protestors.

- The trial of former Sangamon County Sheriff's Deputy Sean Grayson continues. He's accused of first degree murder in the death of Sonya Massey.

- Central Illinois EV maker Rivian has announced workforce cuts.

- The fall legislative session wraps up this week. Chicago-area transit funding remains a key issue.

Tags
First Listen
Sean Crawford
