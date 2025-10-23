© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
First Listen logo
First Listen

Emotional moments during the first day of testimony in Sean Grayson's murder trial | First Listen

By Sean Crawford
Published October 23, 2025 at 6:22 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
First Listen logo

First Listen for Thursday Oct. 23, 2025

* Mawa Iqbal reports from the Peoria County Courthouse where former Sangamon County deputy Sean Grayson is on trial for the killing of Sonya Massey.

* Illinois Democrats appear less willing to do redistricting ahead of next year's elections.

* Federal workers are concerned about paychecks as the government shutdown drags on.

* The Citizens Club of Springfield's next policy discussion on Friday will focus on solar energy.

Tags
First Listen 2025 First Listen
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford
Related Stories