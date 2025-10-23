Emotional moments during the first day of testimony in Sean Grayson's murder trial | First Listen

First Listen for Thursday Oct. 23, 2025

* Mawa Iqbal reports from the Peoria County Courthouse where former Sangamon County deputy Sean Grayson is on trial for the killing of Sonya Massey.

* Illinois Democrats appear less willing to do redistricting ahead of next year's elections.

* Federal workers are concerned about paychecks as the government shutdown drags on.

* The Citizens Club of Springfield's next policy discussion on Friday will focus on solar energy.