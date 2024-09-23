New hours at driver's services facilities | First Listen

First Listen for Monday Sept. 23, 2024:

* The Mississippi River levels are down, creating problems for grain shipping.

* Caterpillar says it is pulling back on DEI initiatives after pressure from a conservative activist.

* Most driver's services facilities, including those in Springfield, Decatur and Jacksonville, are opening a half hour earlier to accommodate the public. The offices will open at 7:30 a.m.

* Improvements are coming to the Bright Start college savings program.