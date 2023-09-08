© 2023 NPR Illinois
Rep. Nancy Pelosi is running for reelection

By Kelsey Snell,
Deirdre Walsh
Published September 8, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT
Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., arrives for a closed-door Democratic Caucus meeting at the Capitol in Washington on July 18.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced Friday that she will run for reelection in 2024.

Pelosi first revealed her plans at a breakfast with volunteers in San Francisco. She followed up publicly with an announcement on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter.

"Now more than ever our City needs us to advance San Francisco values and further our recovery," The post read. "Our country needs America to show the world that our flag is still there, with liberty and justice for ALL. That is why I am running for reelection — and respectfully ask for your vote. -Nancy."

Pelosi's announcement comes as Democrats look to retake control of the House of Representatives after losing nine seats in the 2022 midterm election.

There have been questions about Pelosi's political future since the 83-year old former Democratic leader announced in November of last year that she would not run for another term in party leadership. Pelosi was the first woman elected speaker of the House in 2007. She served until 2011 when Republicans regained control of the chamber. She was reelected in 2019 — the first speaker since the Sam Rayburn to claim the speakership twice. She announced she was stepping down from leadership in November 2022 and endorsed Rep Hakeem Jeffries to lead the Democratic caucus.

This post will be updated.

