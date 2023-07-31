© 2023 NPR Illinois
News

A Springfield woman found guilty of cyberstalking | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published July 31, 2023 at 6:49 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • A Springfield woman found guilty of cyberstalking
  • A new state law aims to do a better job of reintegrating formerly incarcerated people
  • Governor Pritzker getting some heat over a state audit showing fraudulent and excessive employment benefits were issued during the pandemic
  • A deadly disease is impacting rabbits
  • Monroe Street is closed between College and Second Streets this week
  • Will Bauer says reports on the availability and cost of peaches this summer
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
