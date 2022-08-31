Increased police patrols by some schools in Springfield due to a man with a gun and more top stories |First Listen
- Increased police patrols by some schools in Springfield due to a man with a gun
- Illinois sees first death from the West Nile Virus this year
- Illinois receives funding to address abandoned oil and gas wells
- Former Chicago Bulls star Toni Kukoc sues his former Swiss bank for allegedly defrauding him out of millions of dollars
- Report says you are more likely to have a Muslim neighbor in Illinois than in any other state
- Deer and company studying how to deal with California's plan to ban the sale of gas powered vehicles
- Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey's campaign fund gets a boost from a Republican mega donor
- Dr. Melissa Franzen discusses the Kids Good Grief Camp scheduled for mid-September