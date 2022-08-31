© 2022 NPR Illinois
Increased police patrols by some schools in Springfield due to a man with a gun and more top stories |First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published August 31, 2022 at 7:12 AM CDT
Person with gun
Springfield Police Dept.
/
  • Increased police patrols by some schools in Springfield due to a man with a gun
  • Illinois sees first death from the West Nile Virus this year
  • Illinois receives funding to address abandoned oil and gas wells
  • Former Chicago Bulls star Toni Kukoc sues his former Swiss bank for allegedly defrauding him out of millions of dollars
  • Report says you are more likely to have a Muslim neighbor in Illinois than in any other state
  • Deer and company studying how to deal with California's plan to ban the sale of gas powered vehicles
  • Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey's campaign fund gets a boost from a Republican mega donor
  • Dr. Melissa Franzen discusses the Kids Good Grief Camp scheduled for mid-September

First ListenLocal News
