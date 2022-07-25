© 2022 NPR Illinois
Your home or your pet: When pet fees are used to force a choice

Published July 25, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT
Young 12 week old sandy colored cockapoo puppy looks up as he walks across a garden in low sun. (Getty Images)
Many Americans say they can’t live without their pets, but some can’t live with them because of unaffordable pet fees.

They could include a monthly rent a landlord charges to house a pet (on top of regular rent) or a non-refundable pet deposit. And like many other forms of housing discrimination, research shows these fees affect low-income tenants and tenants of color the most.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with Carol Mithers, a journalist and author who has been following this issue.

