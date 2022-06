Why Israel's prime minister Naftali Bennett is stepping down only a year after forming a government

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is stepping down after only a year in leadership. The upcoming election will be Israel’s fifth in only three years — and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will try to regain power.

Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd gets the latest from NPR’s Daniel Estrin.

