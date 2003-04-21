Former Iraqi Prime Minister Captured

Muhammad Hazmaq al-Zubaydi, a former Iraqi prime minister who reportedly played a key role in suppressing the 1991 Shiite Muslim uprising, is arrested in Iraq. Al-Zubaydi is No. 18 on the U.S. list of 55 most wanted Iraqi regime leaders. Meanwhile, Jay Garner, the retired Army general charged with overseeing Iraq's reconstruction, meets with Kurdish leaders in northern Iraq to discuss their role in a future Iraqi government. Hear NPR's Jackie Northam.

