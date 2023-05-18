Editor and co-host Bea Bonner sat down with Dr. Sara McPherson to explore how the UIC nursing program came to Springfield. UIC and UIS have partnered to allow a greater range of students to engage with healthcare professionals and learn the ropes of what comes with taking care of others. From state-of-the-art training dummies to a realistic learning space, the UIC nursing program has what it needs to help its students decide on a career path in nursing.

Listen • 17:30