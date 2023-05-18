© 2023 NPR Illinois
NPR Illinois
Community Voices

The UIC nursing program at UIS helps educate the next generation of healthcare professionals | Community Voices

By Beatrice Bonner
Published May 18, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT
UIC nursing students.
State-of-the-art dummies help UIC nursing students practice real world scenarios.

Editor and co-host Bea Bonner sat down with Dr. Sara McPherson to explore how the UIC nursing program came to Springfield. UIC and UIS have partnered to allow a greater range of students to engage with healthcare professionals and learn the ropes of what comes with taking care of others. From state-of-the-art training dummies to a realistic learning space, the UIC nursing program has what it needs to help its students decide on a career path in nursing.

Beatrice Bonner
Beatrice is the Community Voices Editor for NPR Illinois.
