IDOT begins expansion of Route 97 west of Springfield

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that the preliminary work for the expansion of Illinois 97 west of Springfield started this week. The preliminary work includes the removal of the medians on Jefferson Street west of Veterans Parkway.

In addition to the removal of the medians, other work could include the relocation of utilities, drainage improvements, and the moving of dirt and aggregate. Lane closures on Illinois 97 will be required for the removal of the medians. Signs, barrels and flaggers will be used to direct traffic through the work zones.

The Illinois 97 expansion project creates a four-lane expressway to the Illinois 125 intersection. This intersection that leads to Petersburg will be improved under this project. Additional work includes replacing the Sangamon Valley Trail bridge over Illinois 97, which requires the closure of the trail. It also includes the realignment of Moore Road to connect with a relocated, signalized Bradfordton Road intersection.

Once completed, the new alignment will improve the current congestion and provide safer driving conditions. This project improves mobility and safety by expanding Illinois 97 to four lanes, relocating high traffic volumes north of Bradfordton, and providing a grass median separating each direction in rural areas.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changing conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area if possible.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve 7,107 lane miles of highway and 8.4 million square feet of bridge deck as part of Rebuild Illinois, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Seven of Rebuild Illinois include $25.6 billion of improvements statewide to 24,498 lane miles of highway, 959 bridges and 1,475 additional safety improvements.