Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and Hulu series host Nikole Hannah-Jones to speak at Juneteenth event

Nikole Hannah-Jones, creator of the 1619 Project, will headline a Springfield event in honor of Juneteenth.

The University of Illinois Springfield Center for Lincoln Studies, in partnership with Juneteenth Inc., the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum and the UIS Institute for Race, Gender, Sexuality and Social Justice, will host a conversation with Hannah-Jones.

The event is June 15 at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The event, titled “Free-ish: Juneteenth and the Long Legacy of 1619" and will explore the enduring legacy of slavery in America and examine commonly held myths about freedom and the ongoing struggle for racial justice and equity.

Hannah-Jones has spent her career investigating racial inequality and injustice. Her work has earned her the MacArthur Fellowship “Genius Grant,” a Peabody Award, two George Polk Awards and three National Magazine Awards.

The Hulu docuseries “The 1619 Project” won the 2024 Emmy Award for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series.

The event is free and open to the public, but a ticket is required. Tickets are available at go.uis.edu/Juneteenth2026.

Also, the ALPLM has an array of special Juneteenth activities, including a display of the Emancipation Proclamation, theatrical events and a free day of admission.

Visitors can also enjoy the museum’s new exhibit, “The Second American Revolution,” which includes a copy of the constitutional amendment ending slavery in America. This marks the first time in more than a decade that the public will be able see the Emancipation Proclamation and the 13th Amendment – each signed by Lincoln himself – at the same time.

ALPLM events for Juneteenth are:

