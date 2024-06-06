Juneteenth to be a week-long celebration in Springfield

As the Juneteenth holiday approaches, there is a week of events planned around the capital city. Visit Springfield has created a blog to showcase the schedule.

The activity runs June 12-19. There will be a talent show, pageant, panel discussions, parade, youth breakfast and more. You can also find details at the Juneteenth Inc. website.

Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day, marks the day in 1865 when an order was issued to end slavery in Texas. That was more than two years after President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation.

It’s now a state and federal holiday.

2024 marks 30 years since the first Juneteenth celebration in Springfield.