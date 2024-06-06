© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Juneteenth Inc. celebrates independence for all with eight days of events

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published June 6, 2024 at 2:45 PM CDT
Juneteenth logo and picture of Annette Gordon-Reed

For 30 years Juneteenth has been celebrated by Springfield residents. This year Juneteenth Inc. has organized eight days of events and activities to commemorate the holiday. Co-founder and director Cherena Douglass and Director of the UIS Center for Lincoln Studies Jacob Friefeld spoke to Community Voices about the events including a special presentation by Pulitzer Prize winner and MacArthur Genius Annette Gordon-Reed.

For more information about the Juneteenth events visit: https://www.juneteenthinc.org/

To sign up for the presentation featuring Annette Gordon-Reed visit: https://www.uis.edu/event/juneteenth-annette-gordon-reed
Arts & Life Juneteenth
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
See stories by Vanessa Ferguson
