Juneteenth Inc. celebrates independence for all with eight days of events
For 30 years Juneteenth has been celebrated by Springfield residents. This year Juneteenth Inc. has organized eight days of events and activities to commemorate the holiday. Co-founder and director Cherena Douglass and Director of the UIS Center for Lincoln Studies Jacob Friefeld spoke to Community Voices about the events including a special presentation by Pulitzer Prize winner and MacArthur Genius Annette Gordon-Reed.
For more information about the Juneteenth events visit: https://www.juneteenthinc.org/
To sign up for the presentation featuring Annette Gordon-Reed visit: https://www.uis.edu/event/juneteenth-annette-gordon-reed