Stepfather faces murder charges in death of 16-year-old

A stepfather has been indicted in Sangamon County for torture and First Degree Murder.

The State’s Attorney’s Office alleges Steven Griffin failed to provide adequate food and water and caused blunt force injuries to the body and the head of Daniel Garza, 16.

Officials said Griffin, his wife Kristin Griffin and Daniel moved to Springfield in November 2024 and were living out of hotels. On January 27, 2025, Daniel was taken to the St. John’s Hospital emergency room and was unresponsive and not breathing. Court documents show his body temperature was 86 degrees and he weighed 94 pounds.

He also had a subdural hemorrhage in his head with burns to his face, neck and chest. Bruises were also found on most his body and fractures to his scapula and ankle. He was transferred to St. Louis Children’s Hospital where he died February 7.

In addition to First Degree Murder charges, Griffin is charged with Aggravated Battery and Aggravated Domestic Battery, alleging he threw hot water on Daniel, struck him in the back of the head with nunchucks and stomped on his ankle. Other charges include Endangering the Life or Health of a Child and Abuse or Criminal Neglect of a Person with a Disability.

Griffin has been indicted in another case in relation to a 16-year-old female from Springfield. Charges included Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse, Indecent Solicitation of a Child, Grooming, Sexual Exploitation of a Child and Distributing Harmful Material.

Griffin made a court appearance February 20. He remains in the Sangamon County Jail with his next appearance scheduled for March 24.

