Springfield babysitter convicted in child's drowning

A Sangamon County jury this week convicted a babysitter of Endangering the Life and Health of a Child and Reckless Conduct in connection with a child’s drowning in 2022.

Kaitlynn Russell will be sentenced in November.

Russell was watching the child, identified as P.G., in the early morning hours of Jan. 12, 2022. Prosecutors said she allowed the child to roam freely with little supervision in her home. On this morning, there was standing water in a bathtub.

Russell discovered the child face down in the tub, but waited a period of time before seeking medical attention, according to prosecutors.

Det. Chuck Redpath from the Springfield Police Department testified that Russell did not initially tell investigators that the child was found in a bathtub, but rather stated that P.G. had fallen off the couch. Redpath testified that he subsequently located evidence that suggested the child had drowned after executing a search warrant at the defendant’s home.

Redpath said a floating diaper was found in the water.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon testified that the official cause of death for P.G. was drowning.

The jury found Russell guilty on all counts. The State’s Attorney said Russell faces a sentence of 2 years to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, or probation, and was taken into custody following the guilty verdict.

She will remain in custody pending sentencing.