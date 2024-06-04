Second teen charged in death of Keyon Day moved to adult court

The two teens charged in the shooting death of high school student Keyon Day of Springfield will be tried as adults.

Sangamon County State’s Attorney John Milhiser said Tuesday Cordae Curb, 16, has been transferred from juvenile court. Curb was 15 when the shooting occurred in April. He allegedly drove a stolen vehicle from which the shots were fired.

Curb is charged with First Degree Murder under accountability, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession of a Firearm by a Street Gang Member, and Obstructing Justice for attempting to dispose of the firearm used in the murder.

“Violent crime committed by anyone in our community, including juveniles, will be aggressively investigated and prosecuted. We will continue to work closely with law enforcement to protect our neighborhoods from those that seek to cause harm,” Milhiser said.

Day, 16, was shot multiple times on his way to class at Southeast High. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

According to Milhiser, under Illinois law, transfers from juvenile court to adult court for First Degree Murder are discretionary until individuals reach the age of sixteen.

A Petition to Transfer was filed by the State’s Attorney’s Office and Curb appeared in court on June 3. Judge Karen Tharp ruled that the transfer was appropriate. Curb’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 20.

Dremone Patterson, who was sixteen at the time of the offense and automatically transferred to Adult Court, has been previously charged and indicted on First Degree Murder, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Possession of a Firearm by a Street Gang A person charged with a crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Patterson is alleged to have fired the shots that killed Day using a stolen firearm from a stolen vehicle driven by Curb. Patterson is next set for court on June 24.

According to the state’s attorney’s office, a conviction for first degree murder can bring a sentence of 20 to 60 years in prison with no good-time credit available. If a jury finds that either defendant personally discharged the firearm that killed Day there is an additional enhancement of 25 years to life added to the sentence, which is discretionary for juveniles charged as adults.

Both juveniles remain in custody. The firearm used in this crime has been recovered.

“With the summer months upon us, we are laser-focused on keeping our streets safe and will continue to work with our partners to identify and investigate violent crime,” Springfield Police Chief Ken Scarlette said.